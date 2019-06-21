US Calls Off Strikes On Iran

President Trump had a last-minute change of heart last night about striking Iran in retaliation to the shooting down of a US Navy RQ-4A Global Hawk drone on Monday.

“I thought about it for a second and said: You know what? They shot down an unmanned drone…and here we are sitting with 150 dead people that would have taken place probably within half an hour after I said go ahead,” Trump said in an interview with NBC today.

The US claims that the drone was shot down while over international waters, but Iran has claimed otherwise. This aggressive act prompted US security officials to prepare for retaliatory strikes against Iran, which President Trump hinted at in the oval office yesterday. (RELATED: Trump Admits He Called Off Iran Strike ‘10 Minutes’ Before It Was Scheduled)

However, this morning Trump tweeted, “We were cocked & loaded to retaliate last night on 3 different sights when I asked, how many will die. 150 people, sir, was the answer from a General. 10 minutes before the strike I stopped it…”

Tune in to find out more about what has happened with tensions between the US and Iran.

And check out more of Caitlin McFall’s reports and the new series, The Daily Caller Explains.

YouTube’s Sinister Pedophile Community Continues To Flourish

Fact Check: Did Every Senate Democrat Who Voted Against The Born Alive Bill Receive Donations From Planned Parenthood?

Is Cannabis The Cash Crop Of The Future?

Fact Check: Ilhan Omar Says It’s A ‘Myth’ That Transgender Women Have A ‘Competitive Advantage’ In Powerlifting

Cutting Through The Politics That Have Swallowed The Climate Change Debate

The Reality Of Sex Trafficking At The US-Mexico Border