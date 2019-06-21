Watch Behind-The-Scenes Video From ‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Premiere ‘A Thundering’

The Paramount Network recently released an awesome inside look at the season two premiere of “Yellowstone.”

As you all know, the hit show with Kevin Costner returned this past Wednesday with “A Thundering,” and it was an awesome episode to get things kicked off for round two of the western.

We found out John doesn’t have cancer, Kayce is back on the ranch in some kind of position of power, there was a massive bar fight and Dan Jenkins is still alive. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’ Returns With A Bang In Season 2 Premiere ‘A Thundering’)

The most interesting part from the behind-the-scenes feature is the fact the bull in a bar scene is apparently based on an actual even.

Yes! A cowboy apparently once cut a bull loose after getting tuned up by some bikers. Watch the full video below.

We know you watched the premiere, now take a deep dive into the first episode of season 2. #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/ycIA4fHpom — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) June 20, 2019

The fact the bull in the bar scene is based on a true story just makes it that much more interesting.

That scene in the premiere might have been the best part. Kayce, Rip and the rest of the ranch hands tuned up those guys in epic fashion.

Of course, Walker held back but he’ll be dealt with later. The whole part about John not having cancer was also a gigantic twist that I don’t think anybody saw coming.

My friends, we’re in for one hell of a crazy ride over the next couple months, and I can’t wait to see how much crazier it gets.

It’s clear that John, Kayce and Rip are ready to roll out against anybody who gets in their way. Given Kayce’s history of violence, that’s bad news for the enemies of the Duttons.

Will we get a Jenkins/Kayce showdown 2.0? Let’s hope so.

Tune in next Wednesday to catch the newest episode of “Yellowstone” on the Paramount network. It should be outstanding.

