Albert Pujols Gets Curtain Call In Return To St. Louis

May 4, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Angels first baseman Albert Pujols (5) tips his hat to the crowd after recording his 3000th career hit against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning at Safeco Field.

For 11 years, Albert Pujols thrilled St. Louis Cardinals’ fans.

On Saturday, he got to do it again. The 39-year-old Pujols won three MVP awards and two World Series Titles, leaving in 2011 to go play for the Los Angeles Angels. But on Saturday, St. Louis had to feel like home for him.

After jacking a solo home run, Pujols received a massive standing ovation from the hometown crowd, and he returned the favor with a curtain call. (RELATED: Louisville Pitcher Luke Smith Profanely Taunts Vanderbilt Bench, Then His Team Loses)


This was an incredible moment, and it embodied everything sports is all about. Even though Pujols is nearing the end of his career, and even though he left the organization eight years ago, he still holds a special place in the hearts of St. Louis fans.

As he should. Pujols was one of the best players in the MLB during his time for the Cardinals, and even though he left for Los Angeles, he will always be remembered as a Cardinal.

One day he’ll also enter the Hall-of-Fame as one.