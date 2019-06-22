Albert Pujols Gets Curtain Call In Return To St. Louis

For 11 years, Albert Pujols thrilled St. Louis Cardinals’ fans.

On Saturday, he got to do it again. The 39-year-old Pujols won three MVP awards and two World Series Titles, leaving in 2011 to go play for the Los Angeles Angels. But on Saturday, St. Louis had to feel like home for him.

After jacking a solo home run, Pujols received a massive standing ovation from the hometown crowd, and he returned the favor with a curtain call. (RELATED: Louisville Pitcher Luke Smith Profanely Taunts Vanderbilt Bench, Then His Team Loses)

It’s not every day that you see #STLCards fans request a curtain call after an opposing player’s home run. But Albert Pujols is no ordinary opposing player.

The Cardinals and Angels are playing now on FSMW and FSGO. pic.twitter.com/Y2XjrkmEM9 — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) June 22, 2019



This was an incredible moment, and it embodied everything sports is all about. Even though Pujols is nearing the end of his career, and even though he left the organization eight years ago, he still holds a special place in the hearts of St. Louis fans.

As he should. Pujols was one of the best players in the MLB during his time for the Cardinals, and even though he left for Los Angeles, he will always be remembered as a Cardinal.

One day he’ll also enter the Hall-of-Fame as one.