Big 10 Expected To Pay Out $56 Million To Each School

Schools in the Big Ten are expected to get a shocking amount of money from the conference.

According to numbers released from Michigan to The Detroit News, the conference will pay members $56 million each. That’s nearly double what the PAC-12 and ACC are paying out, according to CollegeFootballTalk. That last numbers for the SEC put the number at just over $43 million, which means the B1G absolutely crushed everybody. (RELATED: Wisconsin 2019 Football Expectations: Can The Badgers Get 10 Or More Wins?)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan Football (@umichfootball) on Jun 13, 2019 at 5:07am PDT

Say whatever you want about the Big 10, but there’s doubt the conference is a money making machine. It crushes everybody when it comes to counting up the cash.

It’s pretty much an ATM at this point that is just printing money. Go ahead and cry, SEC fans. We won’t blame you.

SEC fans have been told their whole lives they’re the greatest, but the numbers aren’t even close. We’re sleeping on mattresses made out of $100 bills in the Big Ten. Welcome to big boy football.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields) on Apr 14, 2019 at 1:22pm PDT

The money the conference is getting from TV deals and all other avenues is going to really start paying off. We have more money for facilities, recruiting, salaries and pretty much whatever else we want.

Again, I’m sure SEC fans will try to stand up and spin this. Go ahead. The numbers don’t lie. We’re flush with cash. There’s no other way around it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Jun 18, 2019 at 2:32pm PDT

Better luck next year! You just hate to see SEC fans get crushed. You just hate to see it!