Is Your Representative Playing In The Congressional Baseball Game?

Twenty-seven Democrats and 44 Republican members of Congress will take the field for the Congressional Baseball Game for Charity on June 26 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

Notable politicians who plan to play include Republicans Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York and, of course, Republican Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana. (RELATED: AARP And Drugmaker Lobby Battle It Out Over Trump Administration Rule Aimed At Helping Seniors)

Scalise was shot when a gunman opened fire at a Republican congressional baseball practice in 2017. Five people were wounded, and Scalise was hospitalized for months, undergoing multiple surgeries after being shot in the hip.

Now Scalise is hoping to start at second base once again after playing in the 2018 game, which the Democrats won 21-5.

“When I think about that day two years ago, there were dark days when I wasn’t sure if I was going to make it. I wasn’t sure if I was going to be able to walk again. But throughout that whole time, just the constant flow of prayers, the love and the support, it was incredibly powerful. … I still have a lot of emotions, but a lot of special feelings for the friends, the heroes, the miracles, and all of you who prayed, who just said, ‘Even if we don’t know this guy, we’re praying for him and we want him to get better.’ And I am better; I keep getting better every day,” Scalise said in a statement ahead of Wednesday’s game.

The congressional baseball game offers Republicans and Democrats a chance to cross party lines for a good cause. The event will support charities like the Washington Literacy Center, Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Washington and Washington Nationals Dream Foundation.

The following Democrats are set to play:

Pete Aguilar (California-31)

Colin Allred (Texas-32)

Nanette Diaz Barragan (California-44)

Salud Carbajal (California-24)

Tony Cardenas (California-29)

Gil Cisneros (California-39)

TJ Cox (California-21)

Mike Doyle (Pennsylvania-18)

Ruben Gallego (Arizona-7)

Jimmy Gomez (California-34)

Jared Huffman (California-2)

Hakeem Jeffries (New York-8)

Dan Kildee (Michigan-5)

Mike Levin (California-49)

Tom Malinowski (New Jersey-7)

Joe Morelle (New York-25)

Chris Murphy (Connecticut-senator)

Jimmy Panetta (California-20)

Bill Pascrell (New Jersey-1)

Ed Perlmutter (Colorado-7)

Dean Phillips (Minnesota-3)

Cedric Richmond (Louisiana-2)

Raul Ruiz (California-36)

Linda Sanchez (California-38)

Greg Stanton (Arizona-9)

Tom Suozzi (New York-3)

Marc Veasey (Texas-33)

The following Republicans are set to play:

Mark Amodei (Nevada-2)

Kelly Armstrong (North Dakota-at large)

Jodey Arrington (Texas-19)

Troy Balderson (Ohio-12)

Jack Bergman (Michigan-1)

Andy Biggs (Arizona-5)

Kevin Brady (Texas-8)

Mo Brooks (Alabama-5)

Ken Buck (Colorado-4)

Tim Burchett (Tennessee-2)

Mike Conaway (Texas-11)

Warren Davidson (Ohio-8)

Rodney Davis (Illinois-13)

Jeff Duncan (South Carolina-3)

Brian Fitzpatrick (Pennsylvania-1)

Chuck Fleischmann (Tennessee-3)

Russ Fulcher (Idaho-1)

Louie Gohmert (Texas-1)

Anthony Gonzalez (Ohio-16)

Sam Graves (Missouri-6)

Bill Huizenga (Michigan-2)

Bill Johnson (Ohio-6)

Trent Kelly (Mississippi-1)

Barry Loudermilk (Georgia-11)

Roger Marshall (Kansas-1)

Dan Meuser (Pennsylvania-9)

John Moolenaar (Michigan-4)

Steven Palazzo (Mississippi-4)

Gary Palmer (Alabama-6)

Rand Paul (Kentucky-senator)

Denver Riggleman (Virginia-5)

Chip Roy (Texas-21)

John Rutherford (Florida-4)

Steve Scalise (Louisiana-1)

John Shimkus (Illinois-15)

Pete Stauber (Minnesota-8)

Greg Steube (Florida-17)

William Timmons (South Carolina-4)

Mark Walker (North Carolina-6)

Steve Watkins (Kansas-2)

Brad Wenstrup (Ohio-2)

Bruce Westerman (Arkansas-4)

Roger Williams (Texas-25)

Lee Zeldin (New York-1)

