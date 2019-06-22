US

Twitter Battle Rages As Critics Pounce And Supporters Defend President Trump Following Rape Allegation

Twitter is awash with anti-Trump critics attempting to dunk on the president following a decades-old allegation that he raped a magazine columnist inside a department store dressing room, but the president’s supporters were quick to express a healthy dose of skepticism.

Elle advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, 75, accused President Donald Trump of raping her inside the dressing room of a Manhattan Bergdorf Goodman in the mid-1990’s, but told MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that she decided not to press charges because it would be “disrespectful to the women who are down on the border who are being raped around the clock down there without any protection.”

A senior White House official called Carroll’s claim a “completely false and unrealistic story” that was “created simply to make the president look bad,” and the president himself said there is “zero evidence” and that her upcoming book “should be sold in the fiction section.”

“No pictures?” the statement continued. “No surveillance? No video? No reports? No sales attendants around?? I would like to thank Bergdorf Goodman for confirming they have no video footage of any such incident, because it never happened. False accusations diminish the severity of real assault. All should condemn false accusations and any actual assault in the strongest possible terms.” (RELATED: OPINION: Key Details Of Dr. Ford’s Testimony Are Contradicted By Common Sense)

Predictably, anti-Trump Twitter users pounced on the allegations to attack the president, particularly seizing on a decades-old picture of Trump, Carroll, and others and assuming the president and billionaire businessman would remember everyone he has ever met:

