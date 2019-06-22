‘DEPORTED’: Trump Doubles Down On ICE Plans To Enforce Deportation Orders

President Donald Trump doubled down on his Monday promise to allow Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to begin removing millions of illegal immigrants from this country.

“The people that ICE will apprehend have already been ordered to be deported,” the president tweeted Saturday morning. “This means that they have run from the law and run from the courts. These are people that are supposed to go back to their home country. They broke the law by coming into the country, & now by staying.”

A second tweet added, “When people come into our Country illegally, they will be DEPORTED!”

The people that Ice will apprehend have already been ordered to be deported. This means that they have run from the law and run from the courts. These are people that are supposed to go back to their home country. They broke the law by coming into the country, & now by staying. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2019

When people come into our Country illegally, they will be DEPORTED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2019

On the heels of a deal with Mexico to help curb the migrant flow through that country in exchange for not putting a 5% tariff on exports, Trump promised Monday to “begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States.”

While Mexico has promised to deploy thousands of troops to its border with Guatemala and allow asylum seekers to remain in that country pending their cases, Trump has turned his attention to enforcing U.S. immigration law inside the country. (RELATED: Mexico Braces For Sudden Influx Of Illegal Immigrants Under Trump Deal)

“At this point right now,” acting ICE Director Mark Morgan told reporters Tuesday, “we have really no other choice but to use our enforcement statutory authority to identify where these individuals are and remove them. President Trump’s executive order has made it clear: No class of individual is exempt from our federal immigration statutes.”