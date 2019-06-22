Donald Trump Jr. Mocks Freshman Democrat ‘Clown Show’ After Omar’s ‘Concentration Camp’ Comment

Donald Trump Jr. used his Twitter account Saturday to mock Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar and the “clown show” of freshman Democrats as the “best thing to ever happen to the GOP.”

“Yea that’s the same?!?” Trump Jr. tweeted. “WTF? The clown show of freshman Dems in Congress is the best thing to ever happen to the GOP. No rational person can listen to them and not see that the Liberal Elite have lost their minds.”

Yea that’s the same?!? WTF? The clown show of freshman Dems in Congress is the best thing to ever happen to the GOP. No rational person can listen to them and not see that the Liberal Elite have lost their minds. https://t.co/bltrKB3Tnq — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 22, 2019

Trump Jr. was responding to a video posted by Caleb Hull that showed Omar defending her fellow freshman Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s portrayal of ICE detention facilities as “concentration camps” because people were being “concentrated” in “camps.”

Ilhan Omar says that because people are being “CONCENTRATED” in “camps” they are therefore “concentration camps.” …what? pic.twitter.com/irWxGc50Ek — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 21, 2019

“There are camps and people are being concentrated,” said Omar. “This is very simple. I don’t even know why this is a controversial thing for her to say. We have to really truthfully speak about what’s taking place.”

Ocasio-Cortez drew criticism from the National Border Patrol Council, media, GOP lawmakers, and even the Auschwitz Museum after comparing ICE holding facilities to Nazi-era concentration camps. (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez Explains: American Concentration Camps)

“That is exactly what [holding facilities] are,” she said Monday night. “They are concentration camps. I want to talk to the people that are concerned enough with humanity to say that ‘Never Again’ means something. The fact that concentrations camps are now an institutionalized practice in the home of the free is extraordinarily disturbing and we need to do something about it.”