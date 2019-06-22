Mac From ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ (Rob McElhenney) Throws First Pitch With Chase Utley

The Philadelphia Phillies had an awesome moment before their game Friday.

Rob McElhenney stepped out and caught the first pitch with Phillies legend Chase Utley. The star actor plays Mac on “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” and his character’s obsession with the baseball character has been one of the funnier storylines on the show.

Now, it actually happened in real life. Check out the moment below.

A dream came true tonight. pic.twitter.com/dboCS4BIgo — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 21, 2019

It’s always great to see culture, entertainment and sports mix. “Always Sunny” has been a hit show for years, and it’s one of the great comedies ever made. (RELATED: ‘Always Sunny’ Star Rob McElhenney Was The First ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Death)

Charlie, Mac, Dennis, Dee and Frank might be the greatest group of characters in the history of television. The whole love affair with Utley and Mac stalking him is truly hilarious.

This also isn’t the first time there has been some crossover. The last season of the hit FXX show featured the gang at the Super Bowl and actual members attended the Eagles win over the Patriots.

Hard to explain if you’re not from Philly. They joy. The joy. THE JOY. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/GWoL2GF7Rm — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) February 5, 2018

Finally, you’re really missing out if you’re not a fan of the show or haven’t seen it. Fire up your Hulu and stream away.

I’ve never seen something with such great social commentary in such a funny way other than maybe “South Park.” You know you’ve become a gigantic success when you’re mentioned in the same category as “South Park.”

Shout to the Phillies, Utley and McElhenney for the awesome moment.