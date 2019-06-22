Nebraska Football Fans Get Triggered By Criticism Of Navy SEAL Training Video

My friends, I might be a wanted man in the state of Nebraska these days.

Yesterday, a video was brought to my attention that showed the Cornhuskers going through a Navy SEAL-style training exercise.

I, like most of America, found it laughable that a 4-8 football team would ever try to associate itself with our brave warriors. Our Navy SEALs win wars. Nebraska and Scott Frost lose to the likes of Troy, Colorado and Purdue. (RELATED: Nebraska‘s Football Team Releases Navy SEAL Training Video)

The SEALs killed Bin Laden. Scott Frost’s team couldn’t beat more than four teams in 2018. Do we all see how outrageous this situation is?

Well, that didn’t sit well with fans of the Cornhuskers. It’s all anybody has been talking about over the past day. They are pissed as all hell at me.

People are unloading on me online and on Twitter. Here are a couple of examples of the reaction online, and below are some tweets.

@dhookstead What an A-hole you are… W…never will be as great as NEBRASKA not even close…you’ll see this year …you look like a pervert and write like an abused bullied child…you’d do better to respect NEBRASKA…a team that BA…played for and copied. — yesac@comcast.net (@yesaccomcastne1) June 22, 2019

I love reading @dhookstead articles because it shows that literally anyone can be a “sports-writer.” Does he write anything that isn’t low rate hatemail? — Caleb Ward (@CalebWardDaBoss) June 22, 2019

@dhookstead https://t.co/GQ0DssotQn Thank you for your service to our country. Or something. — Craig Kohtz (@kohtz) June 22, 2019

What a crybaby bitch! Sad that you can get so flustered for a team that can’t seem to beat Wisconsin… — Tim Richard (@ApoxxGBR) June 22, 2019

Dude your an obsessed tool. You absolute blast Scott Frost for him and his teams work outs? You do realize D Jackson is a Navy Seal right? I have no clue how this could bother you, WHY and it scares you what Frost is building there Lincoln? Your obsession makes me want to puke. — Husker Salts (@HuskerSalts) June 22, 2019

Nebraska is so deep in Hookstead’s head it’s unreal. Feed me his tears after every Wisconsin L this year — Chip Skylark (@Leppertchaun) June 21, 2019

It was also brought to my attention Nebraska player Damian Jackson was a Navy SEAL. That’s obviously badass. If the team had a few more guys like Jackson, they might not lose games they’re supposed to win.

Judging from what I’ve seen of Jackson, the dude seems like one hell of an impressive individual, and I’m glad guys like him are on our side.

My name’s Damian Jackson.

I’m a former Navy SEAL.

And I play football for Nebraska.#GBR pic.twitter.com/Gom83gubPl — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) November 9, 2018

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Damian Jackson (@damian_jackson38) on Dec 29, 2017 at 7:19pm PST

Having said that, it’s really disappointing Nebraska fans have fallen so hard and fallen so fast. They were once upon a time a program with a ton of pride. They were a powerhouse.

Now, they get triggered into oblivion because somebody simply points out they haven’t had nearly enough success to be associated with Navy SEALs.

Excuse me for caring about facts. Do you see videos of me training with Delta Force? No. Why not? I don’t consider myself to share their level of excellence. Props to me for my honesty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nebraska Football (@huskerfbnation) on Apr 13, 2019 at 12:32pm PDT

I hope Nebraska fans get as angry as they can. We’ll see each other on November 16. You best believe that. Talk all the trash you want. It’ll only make our game that much more of a national story. You’re welcome for making your program relevant again.

P.S.: Props to the dude who knew I liked a cold Michelob. Not sure how that’s a criticism. I didn’t get this shredded body by packing on unnecessary carbs.