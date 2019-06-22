Editorial

Nebraska Football Fans Get Triggered By Criticism Of Navy SEAL Training Video

(Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief

My friends, I might be a wanted man in the state of Nebraska these days.

Yesterday, a video was brought to my attention that showed the Cornhuskers going through a Navy SEAL-style training exercise.

I, like most of America, found it laughable that a 4-8 football team would ever try to associate itself with our brave warriors. Our Navy SEALs win wars. Nebraska and Scott Frost lose to the likes of Troy, Colorado and Purdue. (RELATED: Nebraska‘s Football Team Releases Navy SEAL Training Video)

The SEALs killed Bin Laden. Scott Frost’s team couldn’t beat more than four teams in 2018. Do we all see how outrageous this situation is?

Well, that didn’t sit well with fans of the Cornhuskers. It’s all anybody has been talking about over the past day. They are pissed as all hell at me.

People are unloading on me online and on Twitter. Here are a couple of examples of the reaction online, and below are some tweets.

It was also brought to my attention Nebraska player Damian Jackson was a Navy SEAL. That’s obviously badass. If the team had a few more guys like Jackson, they might not lose games they’re supposed to win.

Judging from what I’ve seen of Jackson, the dude seems like one hell of an impressive individual, and I’m glad guys like him are on our side.

 

Having said that, it’s really disappointing Nebraska fans have fallen so hard and fallen so fast. They were once upon a time a program with a ton of pride. They were a powerhouse.

Now, they get triggered into oblivion because somebody simply points out they haven’t had nearly enough success to be associated with Navy SEALs.

Excuse me for caring about facts. Do you see videos of me training with Delta Force? No. Why not? I don’t consider myself to share their level of excellence. Props to me for my honesty.

 

I hope Nebraska fans get as angry as they can. We’ll see each other on November 16. You best believe that. Talk all the trash you want. It’ll only make our game that much more of a national story. You’re welcome for making your program relevant again.

P.S.: Props to the dude who knew I liked a cold Michelob. Not sure how that’s a criticism. I didn’t get this shredded body by packing on unnecessary carbs.