North Carolina Might Pass Law Allowing Beer Sales During College Football Games

North Carolina and North Carolina State fans should be able to get beer during football games very soon.

The state legislature passed a bill this week to allow beer sales during football games, and it’s currently waiting to be signed by the governor. Once it passes, Americans in the great state of North Carolina will be able to get a cold drink during games. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

I’m glad to see North Carolina is embracing progress and preparing to sell beer to football fans. There’s nothing better on a hot Saturday afternoon than a beer as you watch your team fight and claw for a chance to play in the playoff.

It’s as American as it gets. You can’t do that anywhere else in the world, and it’s proof we truly do live in the greatest country in America.

The dominoes have begun falling, and more and programs are embracing the sale of alcohol.

It’s honestly mind-boggling to me as to why you can’t get a beer in every single stadium in America. It makes no sense at all.

Do some teams just hate freedom? Do they hate the American spirit that put a man on the moon? Do they hate your right as a free individual to drink beer?

It makes less than zero sense, and that’s saying a lot.

With every school that begins selling beer, it’s another sign America is headed in the correct direction as a nation. Get on board or get out of the way.

Come the start of the season in August, the beer will be flowing. Am I responsible for this as the main guy behind the movement?

That’s something the history books will have to decide. I’m just happy to have played a small part.