Ocasio-Cortez Gives Illegal Immigrants Advice On Evading Federal Law Enforcement

New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez used her Twitter account Saturday to give illegal immigrants advice about evading a potential Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) round-up.

“Warning: The Trump admin is expected to begin ICE raids across the country TOMORROW, targeting people for round up,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote in a post that linked to a tweet by Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES), a Texas immigration legal services provider, that listed several major cities where ICE raids were expected to start. “NOW is the time for us to come together: – Check in w/ your neighbors – Share “Know Your Rights” info – If you see ICE, report to @UNITEDWEDREAM 1-844-363-1423.”

A follow-up tweet linked to a post from United We Dream that included an infographic full of advice for illegals, including “do not open doors.”

???? WE HAVE TO PROTECT IMMIGRANTS!! ???? SHARE widely, our community needs to know what are our rights. #HereToStay Translated in 11 languages: English, Chinese, Spanish, Portuguese, Arabic, Farsi, Hindi, Korean, Marathi, Vietnamese, and Tagalog. pic.twitter.com/dwnej1gu9H — United We Dream (@UNITEDWEDREAM) June 21, 2019

United We Dream is a Soros-funded immigrant advocacy group whose current executive director, Greisa Martinez Rosas, said in 2017 that “white supremacist politicians” have “one goal,” to “push all people of color in jails, and into detention camps, off the voter rolls and out of our country.”

“Please share this info widely & make sure your neighbors have it,” AOC wrote. “If your home can be a safe space or haven for others, let your neighbors and community know – even if it’s just to relax in the stress of this time. Plan, prepare, + protect our neighbors.” (RELATED: Retired Army Colonel Douglas MacGregor: The ‘Future For The Left’ Is ‘Demographic Change’)

Please share this info widely & make sure your neighbors have it. If your home can be a safe space or haven for others, let your neighbors and community know – even if it’s just to relax in the stress of this time. Plan, prepare, + protect our neighbors.https://t.co/IXow1nTO4s — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 22, 2019

While President Trump promised earlier in the week to begin mass deportations proceedings against illegals currently residing in the United States and even doubled-down Saturday morning, he later agreed to delay the actions in an effort to find a “solution” with Congress.

Several on Twitter noticed AOC’s blatant attempts to help people evade federal authorities:

You are aiding and abetting criminal illegal aliens who judges have signed deportation orders. Why are you telling people to run from the law? — Harry Cherry (@TheHarryCherry) June 22, 2019

What about american citizens wanted for crimes? Should they have sanctuary from police going to their homes with warrants? #AskingForThoseWithBrains — Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) June 22, 2019