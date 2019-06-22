Robert Kraft Gives Super Bowl Ring To Former Patriots Player Kenjon Barner After He Was Cut Three Times

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft recently pulled off an awesome move for his former player Kenjon Barner.

Barner was cut three times throughout the 2018 season by the Patriots, but that didn’t stop him from getting a Super Bowl ring from Kraft after the New England beat the Rams.

The running back, who was cut for the final time in November, posted a photo on Instagram of the ring from the legendary Patriots owner. It’s worth noting the ring was paid for out of Kraft’s own money because the league only provides enough money to make 150 rings. (RELATED: Tom Brady Chugs A Beer In Epic Fashion. The Video Will Have Patriots Fans Cheering)

The six-time Super Bowl-winning owner bought a total of 231, according to The Athletic. It’s not known exactly how much the Patriots paid for the rings, but the NFL only contributes $5,000 per ring for the first 150.

This is a pretty awesome move from Kraft and the Patriots, and it’s one he certainly didn’t have to make.

Barner was only on the team for a few weeks and had a minimal impact before being cut well before the regular season even came to an end.

Yet, Kraft still took care of him with a ring and thank you note.

It’s a classy move from Kraft and the organization, and another sign of the standard of excellence the Patriots have shown the sports world.

I have no doubt there are a lot of owners who probably wouldn’t have done the same. Shoutout to Kraft for this awesome gesture.