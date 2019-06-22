UConn Reportedly Going Back To The Big East, Football Team Might Have To Become Independent

UConn is apparently headed back to the Big East, but the football team won’t be coming along.

The Huskies dominated in basketball in the Big East until leaving for the AAC. Now, they’re gearing up to return to their roots. However, there are some serious issues to figure out with the football team because the Big East doesn’t have the sport. (RELATED: Nebraska‘s Football Team Releases Navy SEAL Training Video)

Yahoo Sports reported the following details on the situation with UConn’s football program:

The expectation would be for UConn to join the Big East in 2020. The issue will be what happens with UConn’s football program, as the Big East doesn’t include football. Sources told Yahoo Sports that the AAC will not take UConn as a football-only member. UConn has been historically bad on the field and holds little resonance off of it. Independence would likely end up as UConn’s best option.

This is going to be fascinating to watch. UConn belongs in the Big East, especially for basketball. There’s a lot of history there and it’s what people want.

However, the football program is an utter disaster. They’re a joke and routinely get steamrolled. However, you simply can’t drop your football program. You can’t do it, and the Huskies have already made the decision to keep it without dropping down to FCS, according to Brett McMurphy.

With UConn’s Olympic sports leaving American for Big East in 2020, sources told @Stadium UConn will not drop football program or drop down to FCS. It will remain in FBS. Where – as a football-only member in AAC, MAC or C-USA or FBS independent – is to be determined, sources said — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) June 22, 2019

The major problem with going independent is the fact nobody is going to want to travel to play the Huskies at home. Why would a good team do that? It just doesn’t make sense.

That means going independent would provide for a weak schedule at home for sure and likely across the board.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UConn Football (@uconnfootball) on Nov 10, 2018 at 8:47am PST

If they want guaranteed home games against even mediocre teams, then they have to join a mid-level conference like the MAC or C-USA.

The games still won’t be outstanding, but it’s better than nothing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UConn Football (@uconnfootball) on Jun 20, 2019 at 9:43am PDT

It should be fascinating to see what UConn decides. No matter what they do, don’t expect the team to magically get better overnight. They might be a relatively big-time program from a name recognition standpoint, but the Huskies are a joke on the gridiron.

Even with a conference change, I don’t expect that to change.