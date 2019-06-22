Video Appears To Show Man Attacking TSA Agents At Arizona Airport

A man appeared to attack Transportation Security Agency (TSA) agents at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Tuesday.

The incident allegedly happened on Tuesday morning and can be seen on surveillance footage that was released to the public. 19-year-old Tyrese Garner is believed to have injured at least five TSA agents, sending one to the hospital and the other four to an urgent care facility, according to ABC 15.

Garner was arrested on charges of criminal trespassing, assault and resisting arrest. (RELATED: Hundreds Of TSA Workers To Be Deployed At Southern Border Amid Rising Number Of Illegal Border Crossings: Report)

WATCH:

There has been no motive released for Garner’s alleged actions, but it is believed that he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time. Documents also show that Garner is mentally disturbed, according to ABC 15.

The agency released a statement calling the alleged attack “unacceptable.”