Photos From ‘Yellowstone’ Season 2, Episode 2 ‘New Beginnings’ Show Rip And Kayce Fighting

We have some photos from the upcoming “Yellowstone” episode, and they show a major clue of what fans should expect.

WARNING: THESE PHOTOS SHOW SOME SPOILERS. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DON’T WANT TO KNOW ANY SPOILERS.

In the photos released for “New Beginnings”, we see Rip and Kayce get into a brawl. After the season premiere last Wednesday, I don’t think a fight between the two is overly surprising. It’s clear that tensions are high. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Returns With A Bang In Season 2 Premiere ‘A Thundering’)

Take a look below.

Of course, this isn’t the first time the two of them have fought. They also came to blows in season one, and Rip walked away the winner.

Something tells me it might go a bit different this time.

We also have photos of Monica just staring and thinking about something and then Rip and Beth deep in conversation.

Neither provides many clues of what to expect, but you can check them out below.

Tune in this upcoming Wednesday night on the Paramount Network for episode two of season two of the hit Kevin Costner show. It’s going to be a hell of a ride as things continue to boil over for the Dutton family.

You can go ahead and count me in.