Editorial

Photos From ‘Yellowstone’ Season 2, Episode 2 ‘New Beginnings’ Show Rip And Kayce Fighting

With his son feeling the heat from tribal police, John Dutton (R- Kevin Costner) makes a play to keep his son and his wife Monica (L-Kelsey Asbille) close to the Yellowstone Ranch. (Credit: Paramount Network)

(Credit: Paramount Network)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief

We have some photos from the upcoming “Yellowstone” episode, and they show a major clue of what fans should expect.

WARNING: THESE PHOTOS SHOW SOME SPOILERS. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DON’T WANT TO KNOW ANY SPOILERS.

In the photos released for “New Beginnings”, we see Rip and Kayce get into a brawl. After the season premiere last Wednesday, I don’t think a fight between the two is overly surprising. It’s clear that tensions are high. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Returns With A Bang In Season 2 Premiere ‘A Thundering’)

Take a look below.

Kayce (R-Luke Grimes) and Rip (L-Cole Hauser) come to blows on Yellowstone season 2 episode "New Beginnings" airing on Wednesday, June 26 at 10 p.m., ET/PT on Paramount Network. (Credit: Paramount Network)

Kayce (R-Luke Grimes) and Rip (L-Cole Hauser) come to blows on Yellowstone season 2 episode “New Beginnings” airing on Wednesday, June 26 at 10 p.m., ET/PT on Paramount Network. (Credit: Paramount Network)

Kayce (L-Luke Grimes) and Rip (R-Cole Hauser) come to blows on Yellowstone season 2 episode "New Beginnings" airing on Wednesday, June 26 at 10 p.m., ET/PT on Paramount Network. (Credit: Paramount Network)

Kayce (L-Luke Grimes) and Rip (R-Cole Hauser) come to blows on Yellowstone season 2 episode “New Beginnings” airing on Wednesday, June 26 at 10 p.m., ET/PT on Paramount Network. (Credit: Paramount Network)

Of course, this isn’t the first time the two of them have fought. They also came to blows in season one, and Rip walked away the winner.

Something tells me it might go a bit different this time.

We also have photos of Monica just staring and thinking about something and then Rip and Beth deep in conversation.

Neither provides many clues of what to expect, but you can check them out below.

Beth Dutton (R- Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (L-Cole Hauser) reminice about their relationship on Yellowtone season 2 episode "New Beginnings" airing Wednesday, June 26 at 10 p.m., ET/PT on Paramount Network. (Credit: Paramount Network)

Beth Dutton (R- Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (L-Cole Hauser) reminisce about their relationship on Yellowstone season 2 episode “New Beginnings” airing Wednesday, June 26 at 10 p.m., ET/PT on Paramount Network. (Credit: Paramount Network)

Yellowstone (Credit: Paramount Network)

Yellowstone (Credit: Paramount Network)

Tune in this upcoming Wednesday night on the Paramount Network for episode two of season two of the hit Kevin Costner show. It’s going to be a hell of a ride as things continue to boil over for the Dutton family.

You can go ahead and count me in.