Filming On ‘Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ Season 14 Has Begun. It’s Expected To Be Released In September Or October

Cameras are rolling on the 14th season of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”
According to NME, filming has begun and there are multiple Instagram posts from star Glenn Howerton on set. (RELATED: ‘Always Sunny‘ Star Rob McElhenney Was The First ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Death)
Home sweet home. Day 1 starts tomorrow. With yours truly directing. Can’t wait. #sunny14
First slate of the season. (Shooting eps 1 and 2 at the same time.) #sunny14
Charlie Day also posted a photo on Instagram a few days ago with the main cast members, and it appears like they’re on set.
As for the release date, it’s not known right now when the official release will be for the 14th run of the incredibly successful FXX show.
However, NME speculates we’ll get it most likely in September or October. Season 13 premiered in September. That means the timeline projected by NME seems about right.
I can’t wait for season 14 to show up. “It’s Always Sunny” is one of the greatest shows ever made and I could binge watch for hours on end without getting bored.
Charlie, Frank, Dennis, Mac and Dee are a bucket of laughs on a regular basis, and I can’t wait to see what we get in the 14th season.
Think about how crazy that is. Most shows never make it far. “Sunny” has been on for nearly a decade and a half. It’s insanely impressive.
Keep checking back for more updates when we have them. You know I’ll be keeping you all updated on the hit show.