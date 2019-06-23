De Blasio Promises NYPD Will Investigate Trump If A ‘Complaint’ Is Made In New Rape Allegation

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio told reporters Saturday that the NYPD would investigate recently revealed allegations against President Donald Trump and “find out the truth” if a “complaint” is made.

Elle advice columnist E. Jean Carroll accused the then-businessman of raping her inside the dressing room of a Manhattan Bergdorf Goodman in 1995 or 1996, but said she decided not to press charges because it would be “disrespectful to the women who are down on the border who are being raped around the clock down there without any protection.”

A senior White House official disputed Carroll’s claim as a “completely false and unrealistic story” that was “created simply to make the president look bad.” President Trump himself later responded to the allegations via a statement that claimed “zero evidence” for the charge.

“No pictures?” the statement read. “No surveillance? No video? No reports? No sales attendants around?? I would like to thank Bergdorf Goodman for confirming they have no video footage of any such incident, because it never happened. False accusations diminish the severity of real assault. All should condemn false accusations and any actual assault in the strongest possible terms.” (RELATED: Twitter Battle Rages As Critics Pounce And Supporters Defend President Trump Following Rape Allegation)

De Blasio called the charges “serious” in a statement.

“Now this is the most serious of all the charges,” de Blasio said. “The moment we in New York City with our police department have a complaint, we will investigate immediately, and we will find out the truth.”

However, former SDNY federal prosecutor and current NBC legal analyst Mimi Rocah, who’s no fan of the president, pointed out a critical legal fact — that the five-year statue of limitations for first-degree rape, repealed in 2006, would still apply to anything that allegedly occurred prior to that.

The statute of limitations has expired. I’m all for holding him accountable but to what end would nypd be investigating? — Mimi Rocah (@Mimirocah1) June 23, 2019