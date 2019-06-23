Minka Kelly Turns 40 Years Old

June 24 is Minka Kelly’s birthday. To help you celebrate, we put together this slideshow of some of her most jaw-dropping looks.

Minka Kelly is an American actress born in Los Angeles. Minka is Aerosmith guitarist Rick Dufay’s only child. After graduating from high school, she returned to Los Angeles. Her breakout role came when she was cast as a series regular on NBC’s “Friday Night Lights.”

In 2010, she appeared on the series “Parenthood” as a behavioral aide. She went on to appear in nine episodes. That same year she was named “Sexiest Woman Alive” by Esquire magazine. (RELATED: ‘Friday Night Lights’ Fans Are Freaking Out About A New Movie)

Kelly went on to star in films such as “The Pumpkin Karver,” “500 Days Of Summer,” “The Roommate,” and “Just Go With It.”

Kelly previously dated Yankees baseball player Derek Jeter from 2008 to 2011. She was most recently involved with “Grey’s Anatomy” star Jesse Williams, but the two called it quits and she has remained single since.