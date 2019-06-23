Tom Brady Intends To ‘Foster’ Suspended Patriots Receiver Josh Gordon

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is willing to do a lot to help suspended receiver Josh Gordon.

Gordon is currently on indefinite suspension from the league after another violation of the substance abuse policy, but that hasn’t stopped Brady from still working out with him. It won’t end there. The star quarterback is apparently going to lend a large helping hand. (RELATED: Tom Brady Practices With Suspended Teammate Josh Gordon)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @flash on Apr 22, 2019 at 1:39pm PDT

According to NESN, ESPN’s Jeff Darlington said the six-time Super Bowl champion will “foster” his troubled receiver and get him some help.

Darlington added, “While that is, in part, a guy just trying to get better, it’s also Tom Brady being a really good person, continuing to try to help out and manifest Josh Gordon.. … Tom Brady, to this day, really respects Josh Gordon and would love to see him live a better life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jun 19, 2019 at 6:09am PDT

As I’ve said many times before, this really isn’t about football anymore. This is about getting Gordon’s life on track and getting him into a place where he can simply succeed as a guy.

He’s struggled with substance abuse violations ever since entering the league with the Cleveland Browns, and it’s been a shame to watch.

Gordon is borderline unstoppable when he’s at the top of his game. He’s wildly talented, but he just can’t seem to get out of his own way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @flash on Feb 14, 2019 at 1:15pm PST

Having Brady mentor him and take him under his wing is the perfect thing for Gordon. It’s always a sign of what kind of person Brady is. Most guys probably would have just moved on from Gordon at this point.

You only get so many chances in the NFL, and the troubled receiver has had more than enough. Brady continuing to care is just proof he’s all class.