Trump Says His Biggest Mistake As President Was Hiring Jeff Sessions

President Donald Trump said Sunday that one of the biggest mistakes he’s made as president was hiring Jeff Sessions to be his attorney general.

“I would say if I had one do over, it would be, I would not have appointed Jeff Sessions to be attorney general. That would be my one,” Trump said in an interview with NBC’s Chuck Todd on “Meet The Press.”

“That’s your, in your mind, that’s your worst mistake?” Todd responded after asking the president what his biggest mistake has been during his time in office.

“Yeah, that was the biggest mistake,” Trump responded.

Trump allegedly wanted an attorney general he could tell “who to investigate,” according to former special counsel Robert Mueller’s report. (RELATED: Trump Wanted An Attorney General He Could Tell ‘Who To Investigate’)

When Trump heard about former Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ decision to recuse himself from the Russia investigation, he was allegedly “furious,” saying he wanted someone in the position who would protect him the way he thought Robert Kennedy and Eric Holder protected their respective presidents. He also added that he wanted someone he could tell “who to investigate,” according to the report.

Trump questioned past actions of attorneys general, hinting that Bobby Kennedy and former President John F. Kennedy spoke about ongoing investigations. Trump also mentioned Holder, who worked under former President Barack Obama, suggesting they also communicated about investigations.

“You’re telling me that Bobby and Jack didn’t talk about investigations? Or Obama didn’t tell Eric Holder who to investigate?” Trump told former strategist Steve Bannon and former counsel Donald McGahn, according to the Mueller report. (RELATED: Trump Says He Is Going To Keep Sessions As Attorney General Until After Midterm Elections)

Trump continued to criticize Sessions before firing him in November 2018.

