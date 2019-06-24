Blake Shelton Says He And Gwen Stefani In No Hurry To Tie The Knot: ‘We Couldn’t Be Happier’

Blake Shelton said he knows he and Gwen Stefani’s relationship might eventually lead “somewhere,” but made it clear those rumors that they are ready to tie the knot are not accurate.

"First of all, the rumors stuff, I'm not gonna sit here and say that it makes me mad. It's funny. I've learned over the years just to take that for what it is," the 43-year-old country singer shared with Entertainment Tonight in a piece published Sunday.

"If I am somehow, and Gwen [Stefani] is somehow, newsworthy enough that they have to make up stories about us just to have something to say, then I guess that's a good problem to have," he added. "You know, I gotta say that we couldn't be happier, and we've never been doing better."

The “God’s Country” hitmaker explained that after dating for three years, their bond “gets stronger everyday.”

“Obviously, that’s gotta lead somewhere, but I promise you, we won’t break the news in any of the grocery store trash magazines,” Shelton explained.

“When it happens, you’ll hear about it from somebody like you,” he added, pointing out the reporter Nancy O’Dell doing the interview. “Maybe even you, exclusively. You’re credible. You’re incredible, and you’re credible.”

Shelton continued, “She’s [Stefani] never not been supportive or a cheerleader, just the most encouraging person I’ve ever had in my life, on any level. It’s unbelievable how supportive she is.”

“I tell her this all the time, and she doesn’t realize it, but Gwen’s one of these people that I learn so much from, because no matter what the situation is, she has a way of looking at something from every angle possible, and understanding if there’s turmoil or something going on, instead of just jumping to conclusions or reacting, it’s, ‘Well, here’s why they may feel that way,'” Shelton said.

The “God Gave Me You” singer added, “I’ve learned a lot from her…to not be so reactive as I used to be. She’s definitely helped to calm me down, for sure.”

As previously reported, Shelton and Stefani started dating after meeting as judges on NBC’s singing competition “The Voice” following divorces from both their spouses.