‘Thank You God Somebody Is Here’: Body Cam Footage Shows Police Officer Rescue 3-Year-Old Girl, Grandmother From Burning Building

Body cam footage shows police saving a 3-year-old girl and her grandmother from a burning house Friday in Hazelwood, Missouri.

Officers from the Hazelwood Police Department reportedly responded to a house fire at 11:30 a.m Friday on the 100 block of Becker, KMOV4 reported.

Officer Rodriguez was first to respond at the scene, according to the outlet. When he arrived, he reportedly saw the first floor of the house engulfed with flames and heard screaming coming from the basement.

The Hazelwood Police Department said that Officer Rodriguez was the first person on the scene of the house fire and heard screams coming from a basement window.https://t.co/KjF5m6LOD2 — KFI AM 640 (@KFIAM640) June 24, 2019

The officer’s body cam footage shows him running up to a window leading to the basement on the side of the house. He pulled the 3-year-old girl out of the basement through the window and ran her to safety. Immediately after, the officer returned to save the girl’s grandmother, Latonya Hart, with the help of a neighbor, KMOV4 reported. (RELATED: Largest Oil Refinery On The East Coast Explodes, Rocks Houses Miles Away)

“When I knew someone was right there, to help me get her out there, my whole mood changed,” Hart said.

“I was like, thank you Lord, thank you God somebody is here,” she continued.

Hart and the 3-year-old were treated at the scene and were not brought to the hospital.

Firefighters from Florissant Valley, Hazelwood, Ferguson and Berkeley responded to the scene to extinguish the fire.

Everything inside of Hart’s house, that she shared with her fiance and granddaughter, reportedly burned in the flames.

