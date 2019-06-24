Cardi B And Offset Spend $100,000 On Jewelry For Their Daughter Kulture

Cardi B and Offset spent a stupid amount of money on their daughter Kulture for her birthday.

According to TMZ on Monday morning, the couple spent $100,000 on jewelry for Kulture's first birthday. Yes, they spent the price of a very nice car for a baby who can't even wear a chain.

You can see the absurd piece below.

Go ahead and bookmark this page in case the two music superstars ever go broke. There are dumb ways to spend your money, and then there’s spending six figures on a pendant for a kid who can’t even talk yet.

Who the hell is their money manager who signed off on this as a smart idea?

I wouldn't suggest spending that kind of money on anybody when it comes to jewelry. It just doesn't make sense.

I damn sure wouldn’t advise it for a kid who isn’t out of diapers.

Why not set the money aside so Kulture can have a nice college fund? If you dropped $100,000 into a fund right now, she’d have more than enough cash to pay for college in 18 years.

How is this difficult to understand? This is day one stuff. It shouldn’t be hard to understand at all. Don’t buy stuff that doesn’t provide a return!

Cardi’s entire net worth is only estimated to be $8 million. That means a $100,000 chain is over one percent of her entire net worth.

Does that seem like smart money management?

What an absolute waste of money.