Dana White Says A Potential Fight Between Justin Bieber And Tom Cruise Would Be The ‘Biggest Purse Ever’

It sounds like we’re inching closer and closer to a fight between Tom Cruise and Justin Bieber.

We’ve been talking about this nonstop ever since Bieber fired off his tweet challenging the star actor. There have apparently been some talks behind the scenes, but UFC president Dana White has now made it sound like there is a boatload of money to be made. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019

“I think it would be the biggest purse ever and I think it would be the biggest Pay-Per-View ever too,” White told TMZ in a video released Monday morning.

Listen up, folks. As long as there’s a ton of money to be made, then this will always be an option. The fight between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao reportedly had a purse around $400 million.

If there’s more money on the table for a Cruise/Bieber bout, then they’d be idiots not to do it. Even if they each only got $100 million, it’s still a no-brainer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Cruise (@tomcruise) on Apr 26, 2018 at 12:30pm PDT

If this fight comes together and there’s that kind of money hanging around to be grabbed by all the parties involved, then I promise you this fight will happen.

Not only will it happen, but people are going to love it. We’re going to pack living rooms, buy it without hesitation, hammer some beers and watch Tom Cruise light up Bieber like a Christmas tree.

For the love of everything righteous in this world, please let this occur.

Sound off in the comments with who you think will win. My guess is most of you will agree with me that Cruise would take this one with ease.