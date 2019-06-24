Danny Huston Discusses The Shocking ‘Yellowstone’ Twist Of Dan Jenkins Still Being Alive

“Yellowstone” star Danny Huston recently had some awesome comments about the shocking twist everybody has been talking about.

WARNING: THERE ARE SERIOUS SPOILERS BELOW. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU AREN’T CAUGHT UP YET WITH THE SEASON TWO PREMIERE.

As we learned in the season two premiere, Huston’s character Dan Jenkins is alive and didn’t die at the end of season one when Kayce hanged him. When it comes to shocking twists on TV, that one is right up there with the biggest of them all. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Returns With A Bang In Season 2 Premiere ‘A Thundering’)

Now, it sounds like Jenkins and John Dutton might be forming an unlikely alliance. Huston told TV Insider the following about the shocking twist:

The noose is not only tightening around his neck, it’s also tightening around the story, and things are becoming tighter, like the skin of a drum. And many things are starting to happen and some sinister ingredients are being introduced and that requires sometimes an alliance between enemies. But nothing is quite that simple in a [Yellowstone co-creator] Taylor Sheridan screenplay.

If we see John and Jenkins on the same side, you can prepare for all hell to break loose. Those two men are absolute enemies. You’d think there’s no middle ground, especially after the youngest Dutton son was content with letting him swing from the end of the rope.

However, we do know a new villain, Malcolm Beck, is going to enter the picture. As I floated previously, I think there’s a chance Rainwater and John might team up.

It sounds like Jenkins will be joining that trio.

I seriously have no idea what to expect at all going forward. Taylor Sheridan and the people over at the Paramount Network have down an incredible job of keeping the show unpredictable.

Tune in this upcoming Wednesday to watch episode two of the second season. It should be absolutely outstanding.