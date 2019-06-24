Fan Rushes The Field During Dodgers Game Against The Rockies To Hug Cody Bellinger

A young girl found herself in some trouble after rushing the field at Dodgers Stadium during a game against the Rockies on Sunday.

According to NBC Los Angeles, the girl who rushed the field during the Dodgers game was only 14-years-old, but that didn’t stop her from getting to Cody Bellinger, who also hit a fan with a ball during the game, for a hug. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

A security guard tries to stop a fan hugging Dodgers outfielder @Cody_Bellinger after she ran on the field in the ninth inning. @Dodgers went on to sweep the Rockies as rookie Will Smith hit a three-run three walk-off. #Dodgers won 6-3. @latimesphotos @latimessports pic.twitter.com/BXbg20un9c — Allen J. Schaben (@alschaben) June 24, 2019

This woman ran on the field, gave Cody Bellinger a hug, got tackled, then got “M-V-P!” chants for her trouble pic.twitter.com/EXWiZvMrKG — Tweeto Puente (@toriimacdaddy) June 23, 2019

To his credit, Bellinger didn’t seem too concerned about the whole situation and just kind of laughed it off after the fact. The young girl also apparently told him going to jail was “worth it” to get the hug.

Cody Bellinger: “You know you’re going to jail.” Fan: “It was worth it.” pic.twitter.com/N5eJxGBq9v — Matthew Moreno (@MMoreno1015) June 23, 2019

All things considered, impressive display from the young girl. You know who isn’t impressive in this situation? The security that got beat by a 14-year-old girl.

How do you let that happen? I’m going to just go out on a limb here and say she probably isn’t the most athletic person on the planet.

You can’t let somebody get past security that simply. You just can’t do it.

Imagine being a paid security professional and not being able to catch a girl not old enough to drive before she makes it to one of the players?

You should have to turn in your security badge forever after that. What if a dude had actually hit the field? Dodgers security might never have stopped him.

Shoutout to Bellinger for not being a complete hardo about this situation. He seems to understand a young girl almost certainly isn’t a threat to him at all.