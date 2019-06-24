Editorial

Fan Rushes The Field During Dodgers Game Against The Rockies To Hug Cody Bellinger

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 23: Cody Bellinger #35 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts as a fan chases after him on the field during the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief

A young girl found herself in some trouble after rushing the field at Dodgers Stadium during a game against the Rockies on Sunday.

According to NBC Los Angeles, the girl who rushed the field during the Dodgers game was only 14-years-old, but that didn’t stop her from getting to Cody Bellinger, who also hit a fan with a ball during the game, for a hug. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

To his credit, Bellinger didn’t seem too concerned about the whole situation and just kind of laughed it off after the fact. The young girl also apparently told him going to jail was “worth it” to get the hug.

All things considered, impressive display from the young girl. You know who isn’t impressive in this situation? The security that got beat by a 14-year-old girl.

How do you let that happen? I’m going to just go out on a limb here and say she probably isn’t the most athletic person on the planet.

You can’t let somebody get past security that simply. You just can’t do it.

Imagine being a paid security professional and not being able to catch a girl not old enough to drive before she makes it to one of the players?

You should have to turn in your security badge forever after that. What if a dude had actually hit the field? Dodgers security might never have stopped him.

Shoutout to Bellinger for not being a complete hardo about this situation. He seems to understand a young girl almost certainly isn’t a threat to him at all.