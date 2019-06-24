Former Playboy Playmate Valerie Mason Arrested After Allegedly Possessing Meth

Former Playboy Playmate Valerie Mason is in a shade of hot water after being arrested for allegedly possessing drugs.

According to TMZ on Sunday, Mason was arrested in Louisiana after allegedly being in possession of meth. She was in a car that was searched by police after being pulled over. The two grams of meth weren’t found on her, but she was still charged after they were discovered in the passenger door panel. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The former Playboy star was cut loose after posting a $3,000 bond and has denied that the drugs belonged to her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valerie Mason (@thevaleriemason) on Sep 25, 2017 at 6:55pm PDT

Not a great look for Mason at all. Getting busted for allegedly possessing meth is a tough break. Of all the drugs to allegedly get caught with, meth is right at the bottom of the list.

I'm not sure there's a much trashier drug out there. When you think of meth, you immediately think of a toothless bum.

She was a star for Playboy several years back and now she's facing a drug charge. If there was ever a fall from grace, this would be a great example.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valerie Mason (@thevaleriemason) on Sep 3, 2017 at 7:02pm PDT

Best of luck to Mason. It sounds like she’s going to need the skills of a very talented lawyer. Maybe Playboy can chip in and help her out.

We all know hot women get to play by a different set of rules in America. It’s just the way things work, but I’m not sure how that logic applies when it comes to an arrest for allegedly having meth.

Something tells me the police aren’t as forgiving in Louisiana in a situation like the one Mason finds herself in currently.