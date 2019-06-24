Italy Will Host The 2026 Winter Olympics In Milan And Cortina d’Ampezzo

The 2026 winter Olympics are headed to Italy.

It was announced Monday that Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo would be the two cities hosting the events.

Personally, I’m all down for the Olympics heading to Italy. Talk about a fun place to hosts the games. As you all know, I generally say America should be the only country allowed to host the Olympics because we already have the best infrastructure. (RELATED: A New ‘Sport’ Has Been Proposed For The Olympics. It’s A Disgrace To The World And America)

Unfortunately, that’s not realistic. I’ve never been to Italy, but I’ve only ever really heard great things. It’s loaded with a ton of history, great food and I’ve heard the booze isn’t half bad.

Plus, it seems like a good location for people who want to bounce around Europe before or after the games.

Plus, America historically does really well in Europe. Have you ever heard of WWII? We made a little trip to Europe for that event and we smoked everybody else.

Smoked them! We didn’t get gold medals but I think you all get my point.

Something tells me it’ll be just as fun when we go to Italy and smoke everybody there. I wonder what winning a gold medal in hockey will feel like in Milan?

I guess we’ll find out in a few years. Prepare yourself, Italy. The Americans are coming and we’re coming for everything!