‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ Season 14 Will Begin September 25 On FXX

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” finally has a start date for the 14th season of the hit FXX show.

Fans will return to Paddy’s Pub September 25 for new episodes with the gang. The announcement was made on the show’s Instagram page Monday.

How wild is this? I just asked on Sunday when the show would be returning, and here we are a day later with an answer. (RELATED: Filming On ‘Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ Season 14 Has Begun, Expected Release Is September Or October)

It’s almost like when I speak, the needle moves. You don’t have to thank me for finally getting the news out there for everybody.

Let’s just be happy we finally have a return date set in stone for arguably the greatest comedy television show ever made.

As I’ve said many times before, Mac, Charlie, Dennis, Dee and Frank are one of the funniest units we’ve ever seen in entertainment. All they do is cause us to laugh nonstop as we watch their self-centered lives routinely descend into chaos.

If you’re a fan of funny content, then you should be watching “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Always Sunny in Philadelphia (@alwayssunnyfxx) on Oct 4, 2018 at 12:30pm PDT

September 25 can’t get here soon enough. It’s going to be an awesome night to finally watch the whole gang back in action.

I can’t wait to see what happens as the 14th season unfolds.