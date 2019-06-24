Superstar Jenny Mollen Says She’s Done With Twitter: ‘It’s A Dangerous Time To Tweet’

Superstar Jenny Mollen said she’s done with Twitter and would rather use her Instagram to communicate with followers, saying it is a “dangerous time to tweet.”

"Twitter launched my career as a writer but I don't use it anymore just because I feel like it's a dangerous time to tweet," the 40-year-old actress shared during a panel discussion at Popsugar Play/Ground over the weekend, according to a piece published Monday by Page Six.

"It's just not what it used to be," she added. "The environment it is now — nothing would translate. So I actually deleted most of my tweets."

The New York Times best selling author continued, noting how tweeting was harder now because "comedy changed."

"You can't say the things you used to be able to say," the "Angel" star said. "When I first started [on Twitter] I was like 'Well nobody's listening so I can just let any of this s–t fly. It doesn't matter,' and now it's a different time, so Instagram is my medium of choice these days."

“When I was tweeting consistently I would really think in 140 characters or less, you know I’d be like, ‘That’s a tweet, that’s a tweet’ … because you’re doing it so often,” she added. “Now [with Instagram] I feel like it’ll just pop into my head like, ‘Oh I gotta take that shot later because it’s funny. It’s a post.’ So now I think in images.”