Superstar Jenny Mollen Says She’s Done With Twitter: ‘It’s A Dangerous Time To Tweet’

Superstar Jenny Mollen said she’s done with Twitter and would rather use her Instagram to communicate with followers, saying it is a “dangerous time to tweet.”

“Twitter launched my career as a writer but I don’t use it anymore just because I feel like it’s a dangerous time to tweet,” the 40-year-old actress shared during a panel discussion at Popsugar Play/Ground over the weekend, according to a piece published Monday by Page Six. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

“It’s just not what it used to be,” she added. “The environment it is now — nothing would translate. So I actually deleted most of my tweets.” (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The New York Times best selling author continued, noting how tweeting was harder now because “comedy changed.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

“You can’t say the things you used to be able to say,” the “Angel” star said. “When I first started [on Twitter] I was like ‘Well nobody’s listening so I can just let any of this s–t fly. It doesn’t matter,’ and now it’s a different time, so Instagram is my medium of choice these days.”

 

“When I was tweeting consistently I would really think in 140 characters or less, you know I’d be like, ‘That’s a tweet, that’s a tweet’ … because you’re doing it so often,” she added. “Now [with Instagram] I feel like it’ll just pop into my head like, ‘Oh I gotta take that shot later because it’s funny. It’s a post.’ So now I think in images.”