Jimmy Carter Gives Thumbs Up To Trump’s Decision Not To Strike Iran

Former President Jimmy Carter approves of President Donald Trump’s cautious approach to Iranian aggression.

Carter says Trump made the right decision in calling off a military strike against Iran, according to National Public Radio. Carter was speaking at the Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia, where he attends and teaches Sunday school regularly.

“I agree with President Trump on his decision not to take military action against Iran,” the former Democratic commander-in-chief and governor of Georgia said. “I had a lot of problems with Iran when I was in office.” (RELATED: Hip Surgery Won’t Stop The 94-Year-Old Jimmy Carter From Teaching Sunday School)

If any former president can be said to understand the foreign policy difficulties posed by Iran, it is Carter. During his 1977-1981 administration an Islamic revolution overthrew the American-friendly Shah of Iran, and student radicals subsequently stormed the U.S. Embassy and took 52 Americans hostage for 444 days.

Trump decided against a missile strike when he learned that civilian casualties were almost certain to occur. The president did not think the shooting down of an unmanned drone warranted bloodshed. Iran shot down a U.S. Navy drone last week. Although Iran insists the unmanned aircraft had entered its airspace, the United States said it was flying over international waters when it was struck.

Trump is opting for cyberattacks against Iran, and on the weekend he tweeted about further economic sanctions against Iran.

Iran cannot have Nuclear Weapons! Under the terrible Obama plan, they would have been on their way to Nuclear in a short number of years, and existing verification is not acceptable. We are putting major additional Sanctions on Iran on Monday. I look forward to the day that….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2019

Carter reportedly suggested that the United States is often at odds with its desired image as a Christian nation that brings healing and assistance to the world.

“We’re supposed to be a ‘Christian’ nation are we not? But we are known throughout the world as the most warlike country on Earth,” Carter said, according to the network. “And I would say almost all the wars in which we’ve been involved, have been unnecessary.”

Carter’s praise for Republican Trump struck some as incredible in these partisan days. (RELATED: Rep. Omar Blames Alleged Iranian Aggression On Trump Rejecting Obama Nuclear Deal)

“He actually praised another political party, for doing something well, when most people nowadays, they take sides,” Cathy Smith of Milton, Georgia told NPR.

