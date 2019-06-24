Kawhi Leonard Declining Player Option With The Raptors, Is Reportedly ‘Seriously Considering Re-signing’ With Toronto

Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard will test the free agency market, but he might not end up going anywhere when it’s all said and done.

According to Yahoo Sports on Sunday night, the NBA superstar will decline his player option for next season worth $21.3 million and will become an unrestricted free agent after winning the title this past year.

However, fans shouldn’t get too nervous. He’s also reportedly “seriously considering re-signing” with Toronto. (RELATED: Toronto Raptors Win The NBA Championship After Beating The Warriors In Game 6)

It’s pretty wild that a year ago pretty much nobody on the planet thought Leonard would return to the Raptors after this season, despite the fact they can offer him up to $190 million over five years.

I think everybody thought he’d bounce at the first possible chance. Winning a championship sure can change things very fast.

Of course, there’s a real chance Kawhi doesn’t give a damn about the money. He’s been rich for a very long time. He could just want to be in Los Angeles with Lebron James, which is something people have speculated about for a long time.

However, he’s also treated like a king in Toronto. With that kind of community support, I’m not sure why he’d want to leave.

Either way, Leonard is about to get a massive contract and I’m sure his days of winning aren’t going to slow down anytime soon.

The only question now is where it’ll continue. As a betting man, I think there’s a very high chance he rides with the Raptors for the future. He’s an icon in Toronto now. I’m not sure why he’d want to leave.