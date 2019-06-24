Meghan Markle’s Engagement Ring Looks A Little Different After New Upgrade

Meghan Markle’s engagement ring looks just a tad bit different.

The three-stone ring’s original yellow gold band was swapped with a new thinner band, according to a report published Monday by Page Six. Royal fans reportedly noticed the new upgrade during Markle’s appearance at the Trooping the Colour celebrations.

Markle also sported the new ring when she debuted her newborn son Archie at the beginning of May. The original engagement ring reportedly could retail for as high as $200,000, according to Time magazine. The new band still features yellow gold as Markle prefers. (RELATED: Meghan Markle Labeled As Extravagant After Spending $500,000 In 2018)

“The ring is yellow gold, because that’s [her] favorite, and the main stone itself I sourced from Botswana, and the little diamonds either side are from my mother’s jewelry collection to make sure that she’s with us on this — on this crazy journey together,” Prince Harry told BBC after the couple got engaged in 2017.

The couple has only been married for a little over a year and they’re already changing up the engagement ring. Seems a little quick. I know people do upgrade their engagement rings over time, but doesn’t that take away some of the sentimental value from the ring?

Still a beautiful ring.