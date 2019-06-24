Pelosi On Immigrants: ‘Violation Of Status Is Not A Reason For Deportation’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday that a violation of immigration status should not be a reason to deport someone illegally living in the U.S.

At an event in New York, Pelosi recalled a recent phone call with President Donald Trump, where the two reportedly spoke about the Democrats desire to delay scheduled deportations. On the phone call, Pelosi reportedly told Trump that “a violation of status is not a reason for deportation,” saying there are over 10 million people who could face deportation.

“I said ‘a violation of status is not a reason for deportation,’ that’s just not so,” Pelosi said she told Trump. “If you have some case you want to make about somebody who’s been accused … that has nothing to do with violation of status, because then we’re talking about over 10 million people who may be subjected to this treatment, and what we need there is comprehensive immigration reform with a path to citizenship.”

On the phone call, Pelosi reportedly also mentioned her own children, saying to Trump that he is scaring the children.

“‘Look, I’m a mom, I have five kids … nine grandchildren, and you, children are scared,” Pelosi reportedly said to Trump. “‘You’re scaring the children of America. Not just those families, but their neighbors and their communities. You’re scaring the children.'”

The comments come as Pelosi announced Sunday that a border supplemental bill will be introduced in the lower chamber this week to provide funding relief to the humanitarian crisis on the southern border. (RELATED: Pelosi Announces Border Supplemental Bill That Won’t Fund Trump’s Policies)

“This week, the House will advance strong border legislation, which protects vulnerable children and keeps America safe as it honors our values. Congress continues to insist that families belong together and for immigrant communities to know their rights,” Pelosi said in a statement Sunday.

Pelosi also reportedly spoke about holding off on deportation raids scheduled for the weekend with Trump on Friday night.