New Hampshire Named Most Patriotic State In America, New Jersey Named The Least Patriotic

New Hampshire took the top spot in the rankings from WalletHub for the most patriotic state in America.

According to WalletHub, the rankings were determined by “data set ranges from share of enlisted military population to share of adults who voted in the 2016 presidential election to AmeriCorps volunteers per capita.” (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The top 10 are below:

New Hampshire Wyoming Vermont Utah Idaho Wisconsin Alaska South Carolina Missouri Minnesota

The bottom of the list was taken by New Jersey, New York and California.

Is anybody really surprised by this list? Of course the most patriotic states are places like New Hampshire, Wyoming, Idaho, Wisconsin, Minnesota and South Carolina. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

I’ve traveled most of the country, have visited a lot of the places in the top 10 and the people there are awesome. As somebody who grew up in Wisconsin, I honestly think we should be even higher than six. We’re talking about a state that is literally all about freedom.

We have too many guns to count, we fly the flag high, we drink too much beer to even calculate and we love this country. It’s the exact same for most of those other states in the top 10.

As for the states at the bottom of the list, again, I don’t think anybody is surprised. California, a place I’ve unfortunately been to multiple times, absolutely sucks.

I’m shocked New Jersey beat it out. It’s hard to know if you’re in America or in the Soviet Union when visiting large parts of the state. It honestly sucks. I can say the exact same for New York.

Outside of Long Island, it’s an awful place that I have no urge to ever be around.

Shoutout to all the states leading the way and showing the rest of the country what freedom is all about. For the states at the bottom, shame on your for dragging this beautiful nation down.

While we drink our cold beers and load up our AR-15s, you can continue to emulate the Soviet Union to the best of your abilities. Something tells me we’re going to always be happier in the heartland.