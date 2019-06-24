New York Mets Player Jason Vargas Threatens To Knock Out Reporter

New York Mets pitcher Jason Vargas might be in some hot water with the team after threatening a reporter.

According to Yahoo Sports, Vargas told a reporter “I’ll knock you the f— out, bro,” during a heated verbal exchange after losing to the Chicago Cubs 5-3. (RELATED: Milwaukee Brewers Player Ryan Braun Has Beer Spilled On Him During Game)

Mets manager Mickey Callaway also called a reporter a “motherf****r” during the exchange. As pointed out by Yahoo Sports, the questions being asked weren’t malicious and Vargas apparently snapped just because a reporter was looking at him in the wrong way.

The Mets responded by saying they “sincerely regret” the entire situation.

#Mets statement regarding today’s clubhouse incident involving Newsday’s Tim Healey and Mickey Callaway/Jason Vargas. pic.twitter.com/dwqPVxwaVT — David Lennon (@DPLennon) June 24, 2019

This is a tough look for the Mets. It’s one thing to have a player get angry with the media. It’s a whole different situation once the manager also piles on.

In this specific case, it’s even worse because Yahoo reported that the media didn’t do anything wrong. They were just asking standard questions after a loss, and that caused members of the team, even those in a management position, to snap.

If you can’t control your temper in the clubhouse, then you’re the problem. It’s not the media’s job to coddle a player after a loss.

You know who else isn’t going to like this? Major League Baseball. Swearing at a reporter is one thing. Telling him you might knock him out is a great way to earn yourself a nice suspension.

I’ll be absolutely shocked if that’s not how this story ends for Vargas. Again, this wasn’t even an argument. By all accounts, the Mets player and manager were the sole people responsible for this situation.

Have fun getting your paycheck docked!

