Odell Beckham Jr. Says He Has A Lot Of Info On The Giants That People Don’t Know About

Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. apparently has a lot of dirt on his old team.

OBJ was shipped to the Browns from the Giants this past offseason, and it’s been one of the biggest storylines of the NFL ever since. (RELATED: New York Giants Trade Odell Beckham Jr. To The Cleveland Browns)

While it happened months ago, the talented receiver might still have some hard feelings. In response to a tweet, OBJ stated he had “a LOTTTTT of info that people don’t kno about so, so keep my name outcha mouth the way I do yalls!”

I gave them everything I had bruh bruh errr Sunday . Just put some respect on my name that’s all I’m sayin! I ain’t sayin nothin, n trust me I got a LOTTTTT of info that people don’t kno about so, so keep my name outcha mouth the way I do yalls ! Ya diggg — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 22, 2019

Remember when OBJ said he was going dark from social media in order to prepare for camp? Well, I’m not sure how subtly threatening to air out dirty laundry is exactly going dark. That doesn’t seem to add up.

We all knock Beckham as an incredibly emotional guy, but this tweet is insanely stupid. He’s behaving like a woman who is trying to flame out her ex after a bad breakup.

Nobody likes that kind of person. Don’t be that kind of person. It’s an ugly look, especially for somebody with a spotlight as large as OBJ’s.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Jun 8, 2019 at 3:26pm PDT

Now, having said all of that, I’m absolutely here for the circus of OBJ airing out the Giants while on the Browns. That’s the kind of content that would put me in a mansion before the end of 2019. The Browns’ new star cutting loose would be hilarious.

It would also probably drag Cleveland down into chaos, which, unsurprisingly, I’m also here for. The Browns are seemingly the biggest story in the NFL and they’ll only get bigger the crazier the situation gets.

I’m not sure it could get much wilder than Beckham digging up dirty secrets from his time with the Giants.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on May 14, 2019 at 11:33am PDT

I’m a big fan of chaos in sports, and it looks like OBJ is speeding towards that kind of outcome. Sign me up!