Socialist Thunderdome: Bernie Vs. Liz Warren — Who Comes Out On Top?

We’re only days away from the first primary debate of the 2020 cycle, and the socialists are pulling out the big guns.

AND aiming them at each other.

What do you think: will Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren ultimately end up as the top dog socialist when the primary dust settles? Will they team up and form a socialist super ticket to take on President Trump in the primary?

Make sure to check out the rest of our behind-the-scenes, Patriots-only videos on YouTube, and ⁠— if you haven’t already ⁠— go and subscribe to our channel.

In the meantime, let us know in the comments what YOU want to hear discussed in our upcoming videos.

Take advantage of your Patriots subscription. This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.

Make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:

Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v

And Facebook: https://goo.gl/ W5junb

And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/ mhVr1Y

And don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel!