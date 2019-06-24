White Privilege Survey Posted At NYC School With Virtually No White Students

A survey measuring white privilege was reportedly distributed at the Life Sciences Secondary School, a school with almost no white students, on the Upper East Side in New York.

The “White Privilege Exercise” was found last week by a city worker on a bulletin board near the high school principal’s office, according to Republican city Councilman Joseph Borelli of Staten Island, the New York Post reported Sunday.

It is unknown who posted the survey or why it was posted.

“What could even be the purpose of this in a school that has so few white students? Is it to inflame tensions and single out?” Borelli said.

“Given the school’s abominable test and college readiness scores, perhaps the chancellor should be concerned that they are not teaching enough math and English,” he continued.

Of the 520 students at the high school, 3% are white, 16% were able to pass college prep level courses and 36% graduated at a “college ready” status, according to the Post.

‘White privilege’ survey posted in mostly minority school in Manhattan https://t.co/bhJPxIka2f pic.twitter.com/sIwqo5cmvB — New York Post (@nypost) June 24, 2019

The survey is based on a 1990 academic magazine article titled “White Privilege: Unpacking the Invisible Backpack.” The article seeks to identify the areas of life where white privilege would come into effect, such as when getting pulled over by police, while shopping, and while renting or looking for housing, among other situations listed in the article. (RELATED: Smoking Marijuana And Not Getting Killed By Cops Is WHITE PRIVILEGE Now)

New York City Public Schools experienced a series of race-based conflicts in May. New York City public school educators were reportedly instructed to favor non-white students by city Department of Education consultant Darnisa Amante in a meeting in May.

“If I had a poor white male student and I had a middle-class black boy, I would actually put my equitable strategies and interventions into that middle class black boy because over the course of his lifetime he will have less access and less opportunities than that poor white boy,” Amante reportedly said during the meeting.

Four Department of Education administrators are planning on suing New York City, alleging they were demoted because they were white under education Chancellor Richard Carranza’s restructuring of the city’s public schools, The Hill reported. They claimed that Carranza created “an environment which is hostile toward whites” and that they were demoted to be replaced by people of color who were less qualified.

Administrators at the Life Sciences Secondary School did not respond to a request to comment on the white privilege survey.

