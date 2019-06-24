Woman Hospitalized After Being Hit With Foul Ball At Dodger Stadium

A woman was hospitalized after being struck by a foul ball Sunday at Dodger Stadium.

The fan was struck during the first inning of the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies, according to a report published by ABC News. She was reportedly sitting four rows from the field when she was hit by Cody Bellinger’s line drive.

Bellinger checked on the young woman between the innings.

“It was weird. I saw it literally hit her face,” Bellinger said. “I’m sure it was tough for everyone. I went over the next half inning to make sure. She said she was all right and gave me a thumb’s up.” (RELATED: Man Who Lost Wife Rejects Dodgers Offer For Moment Of Silence)

Despite originally thinking she was okay, the woman left the game 15 minutes after getting hit in the head and went to the hospital in order to run some tests.

All major league stadiums extended their netting to the end of the dugouts starting in the 2018 season, however, the protective netting received even more attention after a young girl was struck by a foul ball at the Houston Astros’ Minute Maid Park at the end of May.

“I would assume that would be a smart decision,” Bellinger said regarding the extension of the protective netting. “The people in the front row don’t have enough reaction time. I’m over at first base, and I have to be ready, and they’re 10 feet over from me. That’s a scary situation.”

I honestly get super nervous when I sit that close to the field. Unless you never take your eyes off the field, there’s a chance you could get hit with a ball. Sometimes these foul balls are traveling up to 95 mph. I can only imagine getting hit in the head with one.