Alex Rodriguez Says All Kylie Jenner Talked About At The Met Gala Is How Rich She Is

Alex Rodriguez spent some time with reality star Kylie Jenner at the 2019 Met Gala.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star and former baseball player shared a table together, according to a report published Tuesday by Sports Illustrated. Rodriguez opened up about what happened at the famed event.

“We had a great table. The black guy from ‘The Wire’ — Idris Elba, yeah, and his new wife. Some famous singer next to me, I don’t know what her name is,” Rodriguez told Sports Illustrated. “Versace — Donatella. We had Kylie and Kendall. And we had an Asian gentleman from ‘Rich Asians,’ the lead.”

“Kylie was talking about Instagram and her lipstick, and how rich she is,” Rodriguez added. (RELATED: REPORT: Alex Rodriguez Might Be Getting His Own ‘Business Reality Show’)

Rodriguez did not hold back on his thoughts. This isn’t the best look for Jenner. She was just named the youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes, but it doesn’t look good to just be going around talking about how much money you have.

Maybe if she had been talking about how she became rich and asking Rodriguez questions about how to make her business grow, it wouldn’t seem as bad. However, just talking about how rich you are seems a little juvenile. Not that I would know, I’m definitely not rich.