Amanda Bynes Celebrates Huge Milestone Following Reported Rehab Stay

Amanda Bynes celebrated a huge milestone Monday night after sharing news that she had graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FDIM).

The 33-year-old actress shared a sweet picture on Twitter of her wearing a cap and gown and captioned her post, “FIDM graduate 2019 #fidmgraduation,” per Fox News in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)

It was the first post the “She’s The Man” star’s made on social media in almost a year, with the last one dated November 2018. (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

Bynes has been studying at the school in Los Angeles since 2014, according to the Huffington Post. She previously opened up about how she was working on getting her Associate degree in Merchandise Product Development last year and planned in January 2019 to get to work on her Bachelor’s degree.

It all comes following reports that the “What A Girl Wants” star was being sued by the mental health care facility she reportedly attended earlier this year for allegedly skipping out on her bill.

Creative Care, Inc. reportedly filed a lawsuit against the actress back in April stating that she owed the company $2,467 for her stay back in February, per Page Six.

This follows reports in March that Bynes had suffered a setback and had checked herself back into a mental health treatment facility for stress-related issues.

As previously reported, she graced the cover of Paper magazine in November and opened up about her disappearance from the spotlight, past troubles with drug addiction and how she was finally ready to make a comeback. Several months later, reports surfaced that stated the star was back in treatment reportedly due to the pressures of being back in the public eye.

Bynes is under a conservatorship held by her mother until August 2020.