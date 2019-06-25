Editorial

Radio Host Uses Andy Reid’s Dead Son As An Example Of His Lack Of Discipline

Kansas City sports radio host Kevin Kietzman took a shot at the lack of discipline Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid shows in his personal life, alluding to his son who died due to a heroin overdose.

Kietzman began his rant by describing how Reid has trouble “fixing players” including running back Kareem Hunt and wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who have been suspended by the team or released under Reid’s control due to off-the-field situations. (RELATED: Chiefs Expect Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill Suspension Within The Next Month)

The host quickly takes a dark turn comparing the lack of accountability in those two specific situations with Reid’s personal life. Kietzman even goes as far to say that “Discipline is not [Reid’s] thing. It did not work out particularly well in his family life.”

The video of Kietzman’s comments is below:

The former Philadelphia Eagles head coach immediately received support from both the Eagles and Chiefs fanbases for the disrespectful remarks. Reid’s son, Garrett, died in 2012 while his father was still coaching in Philadelphia.

Andy Reid has been acknowledged around the league as an extremely player-friendly coach. The shot from Kietzman was extremely uncalled for and it is clear that the host has no understanding of how difficult of a situation that is to handle.

Kietzman went to Twitter to describe his side of the story, but it still didn’t sit well with fans.

The host clearly knew what he was doing when mentioning Reid’s “personal life” and should be fired immediately by the station. His excuse almost makes the situation worse as it seems Kietzman is simply lying.

Reid, who’s nickname is appropriately “Big Red,” can absolutely discipline players as in the past he has helped Michael Vick better his life after the dog fighting scandal in 2007.

Next time, stick to football Kietzman.