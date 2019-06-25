Radio Host Uses Andy Reid’s Dead Son As An Example Of His Lack Of Discipline

Kansas City sports radio host Kevin Kietzman took a shot at the lack of discipline Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid shows in his personal life, alluding to his son who died due to a heroin overdose.

Kietzman began his rant by describing how Reid has trouble “fixing players” including running back Kareem Hunt and wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who have been suspended by the team or released under Reid’s control due to off-the-field situations. (RELATED: Chiefs Expect Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill Suspension Within The Next Month)

The host quickly takes a dark turn comparing the lack of accountability in those two specific situations with Reid’s personal life. Kietzman even goes as far to say that “Discipline is not [Reid’s] thing. It did not work out particularly well in his family life.”

The video of Kietzman’s comments is below:

A Kansas City radio presenter alluded to Andy Reid’s son dying of a heroin overdose as a reason why he’s not a great disciplinarian, and wouldn’t be good for Tyreek Hill. Vile. pic.twitter.com/hscFiBz5Qx — Andrew Cunneen (@Cunneen92) June 25, 2019

The former Philadelphia Eagles head coach immediately received support from both the Eagles and Chiefs fanbases for the disrespectful remarks. Reid’s son, Garrett, died in 2012 while his father was still coaching in Philadelphia.

Andy Reid has been acknowledged around the league as an extremely player-friendly coach. The shot from Kietzman was extremely uncalled for and it is clear that the host has no understanding of how difficult of a situation that is to handle.

Kietzman went to Twitter to describe his side of the story, but it still didn’t sit well with fans.

Holy hat what’s going on here? I never mentioned one word about the tragic death of Andy Reid’s son and quickly corrected a caller who did. I was talking about the owner’s record of “fixing” players, the team’s record and Andy’s record. I was referencing the drug (1/3) — kevin kietzman (@kkwhb) June 25, 2019

addiction and convictions for dealing drugs. When they served time and Reid hired them to work for his football teams, it was no longer a private matter. But blaming a parent for the death of their child in these circumstances is unthinkable and reprehensible. Period. It (2/3) — kevin kietzman (@kkwhb) June 25, 2019

was NEVER mentioned or discussed and NEVER entered my mind. It makes me sad that somehow that’s what some of you thought I was saying. That would be despicable. (3/3) — kevin kietzman (@kkwhb) June 25, 2019

The host clearly knew what he was doing when mentioning Reid’s “personal life” and should be fired immediately by the station. His excuse almost makes the situation worse as it seems Kietzman is simply lying.

Reid, who’s nickname is appropriately “Big Red,” can absolutely discipline players as in the past he has helped Michael Vick better his life after the dog fighting scandal in 2007.

Next time, stick to football Kietzman.