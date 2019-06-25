Bernie’s $2.2 Trillion Student Loan Hail Mary

On today’s podcast we discuss the latest attempt by Bernie Sanders to promise voters everything under the sun for “free,” with the latest being complete forgiveness of all student loans and “tuition-free” college. Nancy Pelosi comes out in favor of open borders and no deportations, And the woman who accused President Trump of rape thinks Americans view the concept of rape as “sexy.”

Bernie Sanders has teamed up with a group of House Democrats, led by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar, to introduce a bill to forgive all student loans and make college “tuition-free.” The cost would be $2.2 trillion dollars and would be “paid for” by a tax on Wall Street transactions, or “speculators,” as Sanders calls them. But there are consequences to absolving people of their bad decisions, and this seems to be the strategy of the Democratic Party right now. We explain what they are and why it matters.

Nancy Pelosi does not believe in enforcing immigration laws, either at the border or in the interior of the country. She said as much, on camera, but stopped herself at the last second before fully committing to it. We have the audio and the analysis.

E. Jean Carroll is still making the media rounds and trying to sell her book while accusing President Trump of raping her in a department store dressing room. Unfortunately for media outlets that would like nothing more than to trumpet this story, she can’t remember the year this allegedly happened, has no proof, and is continually saying really crazy things in interviews. While talking with Anderson Cooper, Carroll said she thinks most people view rape as “sexy.” Yes, she really did. We have the audio and some analysis of where this is likely to go from here.

