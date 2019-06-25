Cardi B Assures Fans She Will Not Be Going To Jail After Receiving Felony Charges

Rapper Cardi B assured fans that she would not be going to jail.

A grand jury indicted Cardi B on multiple charges stemming from a strip club brawl in New York City, according to a report published Tuesday by Page Six.

“F – – k you mean? I ain’t going to jail, I got a daughter,” Cardi yelled to fans during her performance Sunday at the 2019 BET Awards. The “Please Me” rapper now faces 14 charges, including two felonies.

Police arrested Cardi B back in October of 2018 after she allegedly ordered attacks on two bartenders at a New York strip club. The two women claimed Cardi B’s team threw chairs and bottles at them resulting in injuries. The brawl reportedly occurred in August after Cardi claimed one of the bartenders of sleeping with her baby daddy Offset. (RELATED: REPORT: Cardi B Indicted On Charges Stemming From Strip Club Brawl)

The two felony charges are attempted assault with intent to cause serious physical injury, while the other charges include misdemeanor reckless endangerment, assault, criminal solicitation, conspiracy and harassment.

I don’t know how Cardi thinks she’s going to stay out of prison for this, but she must have a pretty good lawyer on deck. Her daughter definitely isn’t going to be the reason the jury doesn’t send her to jail. She already rejected a plea deal that would have lowered the charge to a misdemeanor. So, let’s see where this ends up going.