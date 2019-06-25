Conceived In Rape: ‘My Mom’s Courage Enabled Me To Exist’

Ryan Bombeger says voices like his are often ignored in the abortion debate. He was conceived in rape , but rather than aborting him, his mother chose life.

“I’m the 1 percent that is used 100 percent of the time to justify abortion,” Bomberger told the Daily Caller. ” My birth mom experienced the horror and the violence of rape– yet she not only gave me life, but she gave me the incredible gift of adoption.”

“Every time I see my own family, I’m reminded of my birth mom, I’m reminded that she did go through incredible pain — but she made such an incredible courageous decision she chose to be stronger than her circumstances.”

He went on to say that the violence of abortion doesn’t cure the violence of rape.

WATCH:

