Watch Inside Look At The New James Bond Film ‘Bond 25’

We have our first look at the newest James Bond movie.

A short video was released for “Bond 25” on YouTube on Tuesday, and fans are going to love it. The video shows Daniel Craig and the rest of the cast filming in Jamaica, and it looks like there’s a lot of high energy going on.

The plot of the latest film, according to IMDB, is, “Bond has left active service. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

Judging from the trailer, Bond might be having a bit of fun before being called back into service. Watch the video below.

Given how many problems we’ve heard about “Bond 25,” I’m glad we’ve finally seen something from the movie. There have been reported problems on set with people not liking Craig, he got hurt, the script wasn’t apparently finished when filming began and the problems go on and on. (RELATED: Daniel Craig Reportedly Not Liked By People Working On New ‘James Bond’ Movie)

Now, we at least know they have some footage captured on film. That’s better than nothing I suppose.

Daniel Craig has been a powerhouse actor in the role. He’s brought darkness to Bond, and I love it. Obviously, he’s no Sean Connery, but nobody is.

Still, he has done a very solid job as the iconic spy. Let’s hope “Bond 25” lives up to the high standard of excellence set by the other films.

You can catch the newest James Bond film in theaters April 8. Let’s hope nothing else goes wrong in the meantime.