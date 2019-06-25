Jimbo Fisher Reportedly Lost Control Of The Florida State Football Team When Jameis Winston Dressed While Suspended

Jameis Winston reportedly played a pivotal role in the downfall of Florida State’s football program.

Bleacher Report published an unreal profile about the Seminoles and former head coach Jimbo Fisher, and it shines an unreal light on how it all went so wrong.

FSU used to be a powerhouse program. The past few seasons, they’ve been a joke. One person who reportedly played a massive role in the downfall was none other than their Heisman winning quarterback.

An unnamed former assistant told BR the moment Jameis Winston, who was accused of sexual assault in college, stepped on the field for warmups while suspended against Clemson was the moment the floodgates opened. The future first overall pick was suspended after multiple issues, and it was a major storyline in college football back in 2014. (RELATED: Former Florida State Quarterback Deondre Francois Will Walk On For Lane Kiffin At FAU)

The same profile claimed two more coaches confirmed the young quarterback was a “key figure in the program’s collapse.”

I’d suggest you all read the entire profile. It’s truly mind-boggling just how bad it got in Tallahassee by the time Jimbo dipped out for Texas A&M.

As for the moment when Jameis took the field while suspended to warm up in full pads, I remember exactly where I was at that moment.

Some buddies and I were sitting in the lounge of his apartment watching the game with some beers before going out for the night, and we couldn’t believe what we were seeing. The dude was suspended and going through an entire warmup. I think there’s a real possibility he thought nobody would stop him from trying to play.

The fact Jimbo didn’t throw him off the field and tell him to not even come back to the sidelines is a sign he was afraid of disciplining his players.

Warming up in full pads while suspended is a gigantic middle finger to your coaching staff. It pretty much signifies you couldn’t care less what they have to say.

Now, Jimbo is running with the Aggies and seems to be doing well in College Station. The same can’t be said for the Seminoles.

FSU is a joke right now, and it doesn’t look like that’ll end anytime soon. It’s crazy just how far and fast they fell apart. The entire Jameis Winston saga is almost too much to believe.

It’ll be interesting to see if FSU head coach Willie Taggart is capable of turning them around anytime soon. He certainly has his work cut out for him.