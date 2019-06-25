Kate Middleton Shines In Pretty Floral Dress During Photography Event In UK

Kate Middleton definitely got everyone’s attention when she stepped out Tuesday in a pretty floral dress for a photography workshop with Action for Children in Britain.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as gorgeous as ever in the colorful, flowy, short-sleeve summer dress that went down past her knees as she spent time with kids as part of her role as a member of the Royal Photographic Society. (RELATED: 18 Times Meghan Markle Already Looked Like Royalty [SLIDESHOW])

She completed the fantastic look with loose hair and light colored wedge sandals. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

To say she looked perfect would be an understatement.

“The Royal Photographic Society is one of the world’s oldest photographic societies, founded in 1853 with the objective of promoting the art and science of photography,” Kensington Palace tweeted Tuesday. “The Duchess of Cambridge was made an Honorary Member of the Royal Photographic Society in 2017.”

Today’s sessions, run by the Royal Photographic Society, highlight how photography provides a universal language for young people to express

themselves and explore their thoughts and feelings. pic.twitter.com/ax4tI8JcyH — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 25, 2019

Today The Duchess of Cambridge joined two of her patronages, @The_RPS and @actnforchildren, for a special photography workshop. pic.twitter.com/KqHHnAvbTC — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 25, 2019

Middleton always looks terrific no matter what the occasion. Most notably, she turned heads when she showed up wearing a sheer blue dress to the 2019 Royal Ascot in Britain, last week.

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks here.