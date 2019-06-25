Editorial

Kate Middleton Shines In Pretty Floral Dress During Photography Event In UK

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge joins a photography workshop with Action for Children in Kingston upon Thames, Britain, June 25, 2019. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter

Kate Middleton definitely got everyone’s attention when she stepped out Tuesday in a pretty floral dress for a photography workshop with Action for Children in Britain.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as gorgeous as ever in the colorful, flowy, short-sleeve summer dress that went down past her knees as she spent time with kids as part of her role as a member of the Royal Photographic Society. (RELATED: 18 Times Meghan Markle Already Looked Like Royalty [SLIDESHOW])

She completed the fantastic look with loose hair and light colored wedge sandals. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

To say she looked perfect would be an understatement.

“The Royal Photographic Society is one of the world’s oldest photographic societies, founded in 1853 with the objective of promoting the art and science of photography,” Kensington Palace tweeted Tuesday. “The Duchess of Cambridge was made an Honorary Member of the Royal Photographic Society in 2017.”

Middleton always looks terrific no matter what the occasion. Most notably, she turned heads when she showed up wearing a sheer blue dress to the 2019 Royal Ascot in Britain, last week.

Horse Racing - Royal Ascot - Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Britain - June 18, 2019 Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge at Ascot REUTERS/Toby Melville

Horse Racing - Royal Ascot - Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Britain - June 18, 2019 Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge at Ascot Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Horse Racing - Royal Ascot - Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Britain - June 18, 2019 Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Zara Tindall at Ascot REUTERS/Toby Melville

